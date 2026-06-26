FIFA World Cup 2026: Own goals hit record-equalling 12 after Ellyes' self-hit

Kansas City [US], June 26 (ANI): Ellyes Skhiri's unfortunate own goal in Tunisia's 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands took the tally of own goals at the FIFA World Cup 2026 to 12, equalling the record for the most in a single men's World Cup tournament, previously set in Russia in 2018.

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Tunisia captain Skhiri inadvertently turned Denzel Dumfries' low cross into his own net in the third minute of Thursday's Group F clash in Kansas City, handing the Netherlands an early lead on their way to sealing top spot with an unbeaten group-stage campaign.

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The 12th own goal of the tournament continues an extraordinary trend, with more than 18 per cent of all own goals in men's World Cup history coming in the ongoing edition, according to Opta Analyst. A total of 66 own goals have now been recorded across all FIFA World Cup tournaments.

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The run of own goals began when Paraguay's Damian Bobadilla turned the ball into his own net against the United States. Switzerland defender Miro Muheim then gifted Qatar a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser before Qatar's Mohamed Manai scored into his own goal in a 6-0 defeat to Canada.

Other players to score own goals at the tournament are Egypt's Mohamed Hany, Iraq's Aymen Hussein, Jordan's Yazan Al-Arab, Australia's Cameron Burgess, Saudi Arabia's Hassan Al-Tambakti, Uzbekistan goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov, Qatar's Mahmud Abunada, Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou and Tunisia's Skhiri.

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Hussein's own goal carried an unusual statistical footnote as he also scored for Iraq in the same match against Norway, making him only the third player in men's World Cup history to score at both ends in a single game.

Qatar have become only the third team to score two own goals at a single men's World Cup, matching Bulgaria's unwanted feat in 1966 and hosts Russia in 2018.

Historically, Mexico hold the record for the most own goals by a nation with four, while France have benefited the most, with opponents scoring six own goals in their favour.

The first own goal in World Cup history was scored by 18-year-old Mexico defender Manuel Rosas during a 3-0 defeat to Chile at the inaugural tournament in 1930. Five World Cup editions have finished without an own goal, with Italy 1990 the most recent. (ANI)

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