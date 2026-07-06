FIFA World Cup 2026: Paraguay President welcomes team after World Cup exit, hails their grit and courage

Asuncion [Paraguay], July 6 (ANI): Paraguayan President Santiago Pena received the national football team at Silvio Pettirossi International Airport in Luque upon their return from the FIFA World Cup 2026, where their journey ended with a 1-0 loss to France in the Round of 16, hailing the team's grit and courage.

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In a post on X, he shared photos from the welcome event, where members of the Paraguay national football team were received by him along with several others present at the ceremony.

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Pena thanked the players for their fighting spirit and prideful representation of the nation at the FIFA World Cup 2026. He praised their courage and determination throughout the tournament, saying the team had united and inspired the country despite their exit.

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"Welcome home, dear @Albirroja team. Thank you for showing the Guarani grit in every match and defending our flag with your soul. That courage and never giving up against any rival is what we are. Today we come to tell you thank you, with the affection of an entire people who thrilled during the World Cup accompanying you. Today we are back thanks to you, red-and-whites, with the tricolor among the best and the pride of having left it all on the field," the Paraguayan president wrote.

Bienvenida a casa querida selección @Albirroja. Gracias por demostrar la garra guaraní en cada partido y defender nuestra bandera con el alma. Ese coraje y nunca darse por vencidos ante ningún rival es lo que somos. Hoy venimos a decirles gracias, con el cariño de todo un pueblo… pic.twitter.com/mdEORT89cw — Santiago Peña (@SantiPenap) July 6, 2026

The Paraguayan national football team also shared several posts highlighting the welcome received by La Albirroja. In one of the posts, the team's aircraft is seen being given a water salute on the runway. The caption of the post read, "Thank you for making us dream, guys!"

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Paraguay's World Cup campaign came to an end at the Philadelphia Stadium in Philadelphia after France defeated them 1-0 in their Round of 16 clash.

Kylian Mbappe converted a second-half penalty to send France into the quarter-finals, where Les Bleus will face Morocco.

Despite the defeat, Paraguay impressed with a disciplined defensive display against one of the tournament favourites.

Having already stunned Germany in the previous round, the South Americans frustrated France for long periods with their compact shape and relentless work rate. France dominated possession from the outset, controlling more than 80 per cent of the ball during the early stages, but Paraguay's organised defence restricted Didier Deschamps' side to limited opportunities.

Julio Enciso spearheaded the pressing effort, while goalkeeper Orlando Gill remained largely untroubled in the opening half.

The first 45 minutes produced no shots on target from either side, making it only the third FIFA World Cup knockout match since 1966 to reach half-time without a single effort on target.

Tempers also flared midway through the half following a challenge on Mbappe by Andres Cubas, leading to a mass confrontation involving players from both teams.

France finally found the breakthrough in the 66th minute after substitute Desire Doue won a penalty by weaving past three defenders before being fouled by Diego Gomez. Mbappe calmly converted from the spot despite Paraguay's attempts to delay the restart. Paraguay continued to push until the final whistle and nearly forced a late breakthrough, while Gill denied Mbappe a second goal with an excellent double save in stoppage time.

Although their memorable World Cup run ended in the Round of 16, Paraguay departed the tournament with widespread admiration. (ANI)

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