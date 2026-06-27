FIFA World Cup 2026: "People of Iran, forgive us," says Rezaeian after stalemate with Egypt

Seattle [US], June 27 (ANI): Iran defender Ramin Rezaeian fought back tears after his side's 1-1 draw against Egypt, apologising to supporters and expressing hope that the team could still lift the spirits of the nation by reaching the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage.

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Fars News Agency shared a post on X in which Rezaeian talked about his emotions after the match.

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"I don't know why I'm so unlucky; I hope we get promoted so that the people's mood improves. People of Iran, we love you so much, forgive us," Rezaeian said with a shaky voice after being named Player of the Match.

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The emotional full-back delivered a standout display in Seattle, scoring Iran's equaliser as Team Melli finished third in Group G behind Belgium and Egypt. While Egypt secured a historic first-ever qualification to the World Cup knockout stage, Iran's fate now hinges on results elsewhere as they chase one of the best third-placed berths.

Iran will qualify for the Round of 32 if any one of the following scenarios plays out: Algeria defeat or lose to Austria, ensuring that match produces a winner; Ghana beat Croatia; or Congo fail to defeat Uzbekistan.

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The 36-year-old Rezaeian capped an impressive individual performance by levelling the scores after reacting quickest to a loose ball from a tight angle, cancelling out Mahmoud Sabre's early opener for Egypt.

Iran had opportunities to claim all three points but were repeatedly denied by Egypt goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir, who saved Mehdi Taremi's penalty in the opening exchanges before producing several crucial stops throughout the contest.

Iran's frustration deepened in stoppage time when what appeared to be a dramatic winner was ruled out for offside following a VAR review.

Egypt had taken the lead after Mohamed Salah's deflected effort was parried into the path of Sabre, who finished from close range. The Pharaohs then managed the game effectively in the second half, securing the point they needed to finish as Group G runners-up and set up a Round of 32 meeting with Australia.

For Iran, however, attention now shifts away from their own performance to results in other groups. As Rezaeian's emotional plea reflected, the team's World Cup dream remains alive, but only if the remaining fixtures fall in their favour. (ANI)

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