FIFA World Cup 2026: Pepe says his brace is "reward of all hard work" as Ivory Coast make it to Round of 32

Philadelphia [US], June 26 (ANI): After his side's historic qualification to the Round of 32 in the FIFA World Cup, Ivory Coast star striker Nicolas Pepe hailed his historic brace as a "reward for his hard work", exclaiming "he has what it takes".

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In his side's 2-0 win over Curacao on Thursday which landed Ivory Coast their historic round of 32 qualification, Pepe registered his name in the scoreline twice, becoming the second player from his country to bag a brace on the grandest stage, after Aruna Dindane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

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"I know I have got what it takes. This is the reward for all my hard work, and I hope it will continue in the upcoming matches too," Pepe said after the match, according to FIFA.

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He also lauded his teammates for their contributions to the goals, notably Yan Diomande and Ibra Sangare.

"My brace was down to the team as well. For the first goal, I just had to tap the ball in after some brilliant work from Yan [Diomande]; for the second, Ibra [Sangare] played a superb ball, and all I had to do was stay focused and score. I would like to dedicate this trophy to the lads," he added.

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Coach Emerse Fae hailed Pepe, calling him a "world-class player".

"He is one of the players who needs to help us win matches in these competitions. He has the ability and the experience to do so. Today, he scored two brilliant goals. It is good for the team, and it is good for him too," he said.

Ivory Coast will play their first round of 32 match in Arlington on June 30. (ANI)

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