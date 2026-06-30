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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: "Plan well executed," Issa Diop after Morocco's RO16 qualification

FIFA World Cup 2026: "Plan well executed," Issa Diop after Morocco's RO16 qualification

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ANI
Updated At : 11:38 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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Guadalupe [Mexico], June 30 (ANI): Morocco's Player of the Match Issa Diop credited a complete team performance after the African side defeated the Netherlands in a penalty shootout to book their place in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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Speaking to the host broadcaster in a video shared by DAZN Football on X after the match, Diop praised the collective effort of his teammates and said the squad had executed its game plan perfectly.

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"Yeah. It's just a team performance today. It was the whole team performing very well. We executed the plan very well. And in the end, we won it. And I'm just exhausted. I just want to recover, and that's it," Diop said.

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Diop played a pivotal role in Morocco's dramatic victory, scoring the stoppage-time equaliser before the North African side prevailed 3-2 on penalties after the match finished 1-1 following extra time.

The defender also expressed gratitude to God, saying the victory was about faith rather than individual achievements.

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"As I said before, we are a Muslim country, Muslim people. So it's not about individuals or people. It's just about God, and we're just going to thank God," he told host broadcasters.

Morocco secured a dramatic place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 after defeating the Netherlands 3-2 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Cody Gakpo gave the Dutch the lead in the second half with an emotional goal, days after announcing the loss of his unborn child, but Issa Diop's stoppage-time header forced extra time.

With neither side able to find a winner, goalkeeper Yassine Bounou emerged as Morocco's hero by saving Crysencio Summerville's penalty before Ismael Saibari converted the decisive spot-kick. Morocco will now face co-hosts Canada in the Round of 16. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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