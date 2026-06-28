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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal make one change for Colombia clash, must win to top group

FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal make one change for Colombia clash, must win to top group

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ANI
Updated At : 05:08 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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Miami (Florida) [US], June 28 (ANI): Portugal made a single change to their starting XI for their final FIFA World Cup group-stage match against Colombia on Saturday, with Ruben Neves replacing Joao Neves.

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Colombia enter the match on six points and needs only a draw to finish top of the group, while Portugal, on four points, must win to progress as group winners.

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Coach Roberto Martinez opted for experience in midfield, bringing in Ruben Neves alongside the likes of Bruno Fernandes, who will operate as the main playmaker.

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Veteran forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 41, continues to lead the attack in his sixth World Cup, with Joao Felix and Pedro Neto providing width.

Ronaldo also ties with Germany's Lothar Matthaus for the second-most in the competition's history (25).

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For Colombia, Luis Diaz spearheads the attack, while Jhon Cordoba comes into the starting lineup. Daniel Munoz, who is Colombia's top scorer in the tournament with two goals, begins on the bench.

Colombia have secured a top-two finish in the group and will top the standings if they avoid defeat against Portugal. Portugal must win to finish first, while a draw will lock second place. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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