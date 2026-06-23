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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player to score in six WC

FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal superstar Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first player to score in six WC

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ANI
Updated At : 11:03 PM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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Texas [US], June 23 (ANI): Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo created history as he became the only player in history to score in six different FIFA World Cup tournaments.

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Ronaldo achieved the feat with a goal in Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Uzbekistan on Tuesday, June 23 (local time).

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Ronaldo had already scored in each of the previous five FIFA World Cup editions, and his goal against Uzbekistan made history, as he became the first footballer to score in six different World Cup tournaments.

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He opened his World Cup goalscoring account in 2006, added another goal in 2010, scored once in 2014, netted four times in 2018, and found the back of the net again in 2022 before extending his remarkable record in the 2026 edition.

The Portuguese star's record spans two decades, with his first World Cup goal coming at age 21 and his latest at 41.

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It took him less than six minutes to send his team ahead in the Group K encounter at the Houston Stadium.

No player has scored more international goals than Cristiano Ronaldo (144); however, his failure to score in the 1-1 draw against DR Congo extended his goal drought to 10 matches since his last goal at a major tournament, since a 3-2 win over Ghana in Portugal's opening game of the 2022 World Cup.

Portugal entered the match seeking their first win of the tournament after being held to a draw by DR Congo in their opener, while Uzbekistan were looking to bounce back from a 3-1 defeat to the Colombian national football team.

Portugal has been boosted by the return of centre-back Ruben Dias, who missed the draw against DR Congo through injury. Dias comes straight back into the starting XI, replacing Tomas Araujo, who is sidelined with an injury of his own.

Winger Joao Felix also comes into the Portugal starting XI for Bernardo Silva.

Goalkeeper Abduvohid Nematov starts for the Uzbekistan national football team, who have opted for a five-man defence. Odiljon Xamrobekov and Azizjon Ganiev have also been included in midfield as part of the tactical reshuffle.

Portugal: Diogo Costa, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, Joao Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Pedro Neto, Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Uzbekistan: Abduvohid Nematov, Abdukodir Khusanov, Rustam Ashurmatov, Sherzod Nasrullaev, Abdulla Abdullaev, Behruzjon Karimov, Odiljon Xamrobekov, Otabek Shukurov, Azizjon Ganiev, Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Eldor Shomurodov. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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