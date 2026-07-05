FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal touchdown in Dallas for WC Round-of-16 clash vs Spain

Dallas [US], July 5 (ANI): The Portugal team has touched down in Dallas ahead of their clash against Spain in their round of 16 match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Sunday (local time).

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Spain booked their place in the round of 16 with an emphatic 3-0 victory over Austria, inspired by a brace from Mikel Oyarzabal and a towering header from Pedro Porro.

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Portugal, meanwhile, were made to work much harder in their previous outing, edging past Croatia 2-1 in a hard-fought contest.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Portugal (@portugal)

Ivan Perisic gave Croatia an early lead before Cristiano Ronaldo converted a penalty to level the scores, with Portugal going on to seal victory and progress to the next round.

Six of the last seven meetings between Portugal and Spain have ended in draws. Their most recent encounter, the 2025 UEFA Nations League Final, also finished 2-2 before Spain triumphed in a dramatic penalty shootout, as per Goal.com.

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Spain versus Portugal, scheduled for July 7, 12:30 AM, is set to be a clash of generations, with the 41-year-old Portugal icon, club football giant Cristiano Ronaldo, set to encounter the next generation of Spanish football, spearheaded by 18-year-old Lamine Yamal.

The 2010 champions, Spain, who have not conceded in any of their FIFA WC 2026 games so far, will face a tough test against Cristiano's men, who are still searching for that perfect all-round game, especially against big sides. (ANI)

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