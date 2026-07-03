DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal's coach Martinez defends VAR decisions after Croatia win

FIFA World Cup 2026: Portugal's coach Martinez defends VAR decisions after Croatia win

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:23 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Toronto [Canada], July 3 (ANI): Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez defended the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) decisions in his side's dramatic 2-1 victory over Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32, insisting the match officials made the correct calls, according to Reuters.

Advertisement

Speaking after Portugal booked their place in the Round of 16 on Thursday (local time), Martinez rejected suggestions that Croatia had been denied a legitimate second goal following a late VAR intervention.

Advertisement

"There were no bad decisions. Today we were fortunate," Martinez said when asked if Croatia had been robbed of a second goal by VAR, as quoted by Reuters.

Advertisement

"The chip ball showed that it was offside, the penalty was also clear. I understand the work of (Croatia coach Zlatko) Dalic in this team and it is a shame that there was only one winner today," he added.

Portugal came from behind to defeat Croatia 2-1, with Cristiano Ronaldo equalising from the penalty spot after a VAR review before substitute Goncalo Ramos headed home a stoppage-time winner. Croatia also had two goals ruled out for offside, including a dramatic late equaliser after another VAR check.

Advertisement

Looking ahead to Portugal's Round of 16 clash against reigning European champions Spain, Martinez anticipated a high-quality contest between two of Europe's leading footballing nations.

"We respect the quality of Spain. I think it is going to be a fantastic match, it is going to be the European game of this World Cup," he said, as quoted by Reuters.

Martinez also joked about the emotional toll of Portugal's dramatic knockout victory. "I have lost my hair through this, but I think it is worth it," the Portugal coach remarked.

Portugal secured a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32, with substitute Goncalo Ramos heading home a stoppage-time winner to send Roberto Martinez's side into the Round of 16.

Croatia had taken the lead through Ivan Perisic, who became the country's all-time leading World Cup scorer, before Cristiano Ronaldo equalised from the penalty spot after a VAR review.

Croatia had two goals ruled out for offside, including a late equaliser deep into stoppage time, as Portugal held on to set up an all-Iberian Round of 16 clash against Spain. The match also marked the end of Luka Modric's potential World Cup career. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts