Toronto [Canada], July 3 (ANI): Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo dedicated his side's dramatic 2-1 victory over Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 to late teammate Diogo Jota, sharing an emotional message on social media after the match.

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"We won for us, for Diogo, and for Portugal!!! LET'S GO!!!!" Ronaldo wrote on Instagram alongside a team photograph in which the Portugal squad posed with Jota's No. 21 jersey after sealing a place in the Round of 16.

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The tribute came on the first anniversary of Jota's death, with the Portugal players gathering after the final whistle around the No. 21 jersey in memory of the former Liverpool forward. Ronaldo, who had earlier held up Jota's jersey on the pitch, was visibly emotional as the squad paid homage to their late teammate.

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Throughout the tournament, the Portuguese squad has carried Jota's memory, with manager Roberto Martinez naming him an honorary member of the World Cup squad and several players dedicating the campaign to him.

Jota and his brother Andre Silva lost their lives in a car crash in northwestern Spain on July 3, 2025, after their Lamborghini left the road and caught fire.

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Portugal secured a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32, with substitute Goncalo Ramos heading home a stoppage-time winner to send Roberto Martinez's side into the Round of 16.

Croatia had taken the lead through Ivan Perisic, who became the country's all-time leading World Cup scorer, before Cristiano Ronaldo equalised from the penalty spot after a VAR review.

Croatia had two goals ruled out for offside, including a late equaliser deep into stoppage time, as Portugal held on to set up an all-Iberian Round of 16 clash against Spain. The match also marked the end of Luka Modric's potential World Cup career. (ANI)

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