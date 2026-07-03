Toronto [Canada], July 3 (ANI): Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic has hinted that veteran midfielder Luka Modric may have played his final FIFA World Cup match, expressing disappointment over how the campaign ended after they suffered a 2-1 loss to Portugal on Thursday (local time), according to Reuters.

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Speaking after Croatia's exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026 following their Round of 32 defeat, Dalic said the occasion likely marked the end of an era for one of Croatia's greatest-ever players.

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"Well, this was probably his last World Cup," Dalic said of Luka Modric, as quoted by Reuters. "And I'm sorry that it ended this way."

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Despite the emotional end to the campaign, the Croatian coach insisted that the team is not entering a period of decline, but rather a transition. He pointed to the emergence of young talents within the squad who have begun to show promise at the highest level.

"I'm not afraid for the future of the Croatian team," Dalic added. "We have a lot of young players coming in, and some of them have shown the quality today.

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He described the current phase as the end of a remarkable cycle for Croatian football, while underlining that new beginnings lie ahead for the team as it rebuilds for the next international cycle.

"We've come to an end of a wonderful era," he said, as quoted by Reuters. "And some new beginnings await us."

When asked about his own future as national team coach, Dalic said, "God knows what will happen in the next World Cup, but we'll talk about it in Croatia."

Portugal recovered from an early setback to register a thrilling 2-1 comeback victory over Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32. Substitute Goncalo Ramos emerged as the match-winner by heading home a stoppage-time goal to send Roberto Martinez's side into the Round of 16.

Croatia had taken the lead through Ivan Perisic, who became the country's all-time leading World Cup scorer, before Cristiano Ronaldo equalised from the penalty spot after a VAR review.

Croatia had two goals ruled out for offside, including a late equaliser deep into stoppage time, as Portugal held on to set up an all-Iberian Round of 16 clash against Spain. The match also marked the end of Luka Modric's potential World Cup career. (ANI)

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