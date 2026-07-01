Tehran [Iran], July 1 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi strongly criticised U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin's comment welcoming Iran's departure from the United States after the World Cup.

Advertisement

Araghchi accused him of undermining the spirit of international sport and said the conduct demonstrated that the U.S. was unfit to host a global tournament.

Advertisement

"Mission Accomplished," Mr Mullin. You also accomplished something else: proving to the world that you have no business hosting an international tournament. Your conduct has been a masterclass for how to squander the dignity that comes with being a host," Araghchi wrote in an X post.

Advertisement

"Mission Accomplished," Mr. Mullin. You also accomplished something else: proving to the world that you have no business hosting an international tournament. Your conduct has been a masterclass for how to squander the dignity that comes with being a host. pic.twitter.com/dxBzDPEKPx — Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) June 30, 2026

His remarks came after Mullin said he was pleased that Iran had left the United States, adding that he celebrated after their visas were revoked and they departed the country.

"I'm just glad they're done, and they're not coming back. I was so happy when we were able to pull their visas and said they could leave the U.S. soil, and I might've sung a song or two or maybe even danced a happy dance," Mullin said as per ESPN.

Advertisement

Iran's participation in the FIFA World Cup 2026, jointly hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico, came amid ongoing geopolitical tensions involving the United States and Israel.

Iran also moved their World Cup base camp from Arizona to Tijuana in Mexico before the start of the tournament, following uncertainty surrounding travel and entry arrangements in the United States.

Iran's FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign saw them draw all three of their group-stage matches, but they were eliminated after finishing third in Group G behind Belgium and Egypt, and also missing out on qualification as one of the best third-placed teams. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)