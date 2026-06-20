Vancouver [Canada], June 20 (ANI): The Qatar Football Association has extended its support to Canada midfielder Ismael Kone, sharing a "Get Well Soon" message for the injured player on social media after he was ruled out for the remainder of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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Get Well Soon Ismaël Koné 🤍🙏#FIFAWorldCup 🏆 pic.twitter.com/D3chHRciWE — Qatar Football Association (@QFA_EN) June 19, 2026

Earlier, Kone successfully underwent surgery to repair a fracture in his left leg following the injury he suffered during his team's 6-0 World Cup win over Qatar, Canada Soccer has confirmed.

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The 24-year-old was taken to the hospital after being caught from behind by Qatar midfielder Assim Madibo in the 51st minute of the Group B clash at BC Place in Vancouver on Thursday.

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"Last night, Ismaël Kone underwent successful surgery to repair a lower limb fracture," a statement from Canada Soccer read on Friday, as quoted by The Athletic. "He is expected to make a full recovery but will miss the remainder of the FIFA World Cup 2026."

"By the time we got to him, he'd already had some drugs to help sedate him a little bit," Canada head coach Jesse Marsch said at a news conference following Canada Soccer's announcement, as quoted by The Athletic.

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Earlier, Kone thanked God, his teammates, and supporters after suffering a broken leg during his team's 6-0 win over Qatar in a World Cup 2026 Group B match.

The 24-year-old sustained the injury following a heavy second-half challenge from Qatar's Assim Madibo and later underwent surgery to repair the fracture.

"Your love and support has been felt, honestly thank you so much. You can't even imagine, how grateful I am to everyone who reached out and has me in their prayers. I thank god for that because not everyone is this fortunate," Kone wrote on Instagram on Friday, as quoted by Reuters.

Several of Kone's teammates were left in shock as he received medical attention on the field before his leg was placed in an inflatable support system for emergency stabilisation.

"I wanted you to know that I love you guys from the bottom of my heart and our brotherhood is everything to me," Kone wrote further in his social media post.

"What you guys did yesterday will stay with me forever. I'll be back very soon and we'll keep making more memories together," he added.

Kone was stretchered off in the second half of his side's match against Qatar at BC Place in Vancouver after sustaining a serious-looking injury.

The 24-year-old appeared to suffer the setback following a heavy challenge from Qatar midfielder Assim Madibo. The tackle from behind immediately raised concern on the pitch, with players quickly calling for medical attention and surrounding Kone as he received treatment, according to ESPN.

After a VAR review, Madibo was shown a straight red card for dangerous play and sent off. Qatar were further reduced to nine men after Homam Al Amin had already been dismissed earlier in the first half.

Kone received applause from the BC Place crowd as he was carefully carried off the field for further evaluation and treatment.

Despite the incident, Canada remained firmly in control of the match. Midfielder Nathan Saliba, who replaced Kone in the 57th minute, later paid tribute by holding up Kone's shirt after scoring Canada's fourth goal.

The match was overshadowed by the injury, but saw Canada deliver a dominant performance, thrashing Qatar 6-0 to register their first-ever World Cup win in the competition.

Jonathan David starred with a historic hat-trick--the first by a Canadian in World Cup history--while Cyle Larin opened the scoring early in the first half. Canada also benefited from a Qatar own goal, as the visitors struggled to cope with the pace and intensity of the match.

The match ended with Qatar reduced further due to disciplinary setbacks, marking a one-sided contest in Canada's favour despite the serious injury to Kone. (ANI)

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