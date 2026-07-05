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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: "Raphinha is progressing very well," says Brazil coach Ancelotti ahead of R16 clash against Norway

FIFA World Cup 2026: "Raphinha is progressing very well," says Brazil coach Ancelotti ahead of R16 clash against Norway

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ANI
Updated At : 10:18 AM Jul 05, 2026 IST
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New Jersey [US], July 5 (ANI): Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti said forward Raphinha is available for selection ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash against Norway, although the Barcelona winger has not yet returned to full fitness, according to Reuters.

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Speaking to reporters on Saturday (local time), Ancelotti said Raphinha had made rapid progress in his recovery and could feature from the bench if required.

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"Raphinha is progressing very well," Ancelotti told reporters, as quoted by Reuters, ahead of Brazil's Round of 16 clash against Norway.

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"He is still not at 100%, but he is available to be on the bench and to be able to play a few minutes or be useful at certain moments," he added.

The Brazil coach welcomed the player's speedy recovery and stressed his importance to the national team.

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"He recovered very well and very quickly. We are very happy with this because Raphinha is a very, very important player for the team," he said, as quoted by Reuters.

Brazil, however, will be without midfielder Lucas Paqueta, who suffered a hamstring strain during the team's 2-1 victory over Japan in the previous round.

Ancelotti acknowledged Paqueta's absence would require changes in midfield and said he would select his replacement based on the tactical demands of the match.

"We don't have a player in the squad with Lucas Paqueta's quality, so we have to replace him with another player," Ancelotti said, as quoted by Reuters.

"The characteristics are different. Danilo is different from Gabriel, who is different from Matheus Cunha and Ederso," he added.

The coach added that his final decision would depend on Brazil's game plan and Norway's strengths.

"I will choose the player based on our game plan, obviously taking into account the strength of the opponent, but also what is functional to the idea we want to implement tomorrow," he said.

Brazil will face Norway in the Round of 16 as the five-time world champions seek to continue their campaign and secure a place in the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup 2026. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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