FIFA World Cup 2026: Raphinha suffers right thigh muscle injury, CBF confirm

Philadelphia [US], June 21 (ANI): Brazil winger Raphinha has suffered a muscle injury in the back of his right thigh, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed on Saturday (local time).

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Raphinha limped off during Brazil's 3-0 victory over Haiti on Friday (local time) after suffering another injury, adding to his recent fitness concerns.

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In a statement quoted by Reuters, the CBF said the injury was diagnosed following an imaging examination conducted earlier in the day.

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"On Saturday, Raphinha underwent an imaging exam that confirmed a muscle injury in the back of his right thigh," the CBF said in a statement.

The setback marks the fourth hamstring issue for the forward in the past year. He also missed 23 matches for Barcelona last season due to similar problems.

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Earlier, Raphinha had sustained a comparable injury while representing Brazil in a friendly against France during the March international break, which kept him out of action for over a month.

The federation added that the player will now undergo an intensive rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the Brazil national team's medical staff.

"The player will follow an intensive treatment protocol, monitored by the Brazilian national team's medical staff, with the aim of facilitating his recovery and return to action as soon as possible," the statement added.

Brazil secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Haiti in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group stage match, recovering strongly after their opening 1-1 draw against Morocco.

Carlo Ancelotti's side started on the front foot and initially had Raphinha's goal ruled out for offside, but soon took control of the contest. Matheus Cunha opened the scoring by converting from close range after Vinicius Junior's shot was parried, before adding a second with a powerful finish from a precise Vinicius assist.

Vinicius Junior then added a third goal before half-time with a composed finish after breaking through Haiti's high defensive line. However, Brazil suffered a setback when Raphinha was forced off injured in the first half.

In the second half, Haiti showed more attacking intent and came close through Ricardo Ade's header, which was well saved by Alisson Becker. Brazil, though largely in control, had a fourth goal from Endrick ruled out for offside.

The win takes Brazil to four points from two matches, level with Morocco but ahead on goal difference, putting them in a strong position to qualify for the Round of 32. (ANI)

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