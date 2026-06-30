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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Record 11.8 million Canadians watch historic knockout win over Bafana Bafana

FIFA World Cup 2026: Record 11.8 million Canadians watch historic knockout win over Bafana Bafana

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ANI
Updated At : 02:18 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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Toronto [Canada], June 30 (ANI): Canada's historic progress at the FIFA World Cup 2026 has been matched by record-breaking television numbers, with an estimated 11.8 million viewers tuning in to witness the team's landmark knockout stage victory over South Africa, according to FIFA Media's official X handle.

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The result marked Canada's first-ever FIFA World Cup knockout stage win, further underlining the significance of their ongoing campaign in the tournament.

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According to FIFA Media's post on X, the match attracted unprecedented attention across the country, making it the most-watched FIFA World Cup knockout fixture in Canadian history, excluding previous World Cup finals.

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The average audience for the match stood at 5.2 million viewers, reinforcing the scale of national interest in Canada's breakthrough performance on football's biggest stage.

FIFA noted that the figures represent overnight audience data, with consolidated viewership numbers expected to be released after the conclusion of the tournament.

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"A staggering 11.8 million Canadians tuned in to witness a history-making win on Sunday as Canada secured its first-ever FIFA World Cup knockout stage victory. Excluding previous FIFA World Cup finals, the triumph against South Africa is the most-watched FIFA World Cup knockout match in history in Canada, with a combined average audience of 5.2 million viewers. Note: Overnight audience data; consolidated figures will be published post-tournament," the FIFA Media's X post read.

The co-hosts will take on Morocco on July 4 (IST) in a high-voltage Round of 16 contest. Morocco, on the other hand, secured a dramatic place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 after defeating the Netherlands 3-2 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Cody Gakpo gave the Dutch the lead in the second half with an emotional goal, days after announcing the loss of his unborn child, but Issa Diop's stoppage-time header forced extra time.

With neither side able to find a winner, goalkeeper Yassine Bounou emerged as Morocco's hero by saving Crysencio Summerville's penalty before Ismael Saibari converted the decisive spot-kick. Morocco will now face co-hosts Canada in the Round of 16. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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