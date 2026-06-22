FIFA World Cup 2026: Red card tally reaches 8, equals combined total of 2018 and 2022 editions

Inglewood [US], June 22 (ANI): The 2026 FIFA World Cup has already matched the combined red card tally of the 2018 and 2022 editions, with the total number of dismissals reaching eight, according to Fox Sports.

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The latest addition came during Belgium's Group G clash against Iran on Sunday, when Nathan Ngoy was shown a straight red card in the 66th minute for bringing down Iran forward Mehdi Taremi. The match eventually ended in a 0-0 draw, with Belgium playing the final stages with 10 men.

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According to Fox Sports, the current tally of eight red cards is double the four red cards recorded in each of the previous two World Cups, 2018 and 2022. Of the eight dismissals so far in the ongoing tournament, six have been straight red cards.

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Historically, the highest number of red cards in a single FIFA World Cup remains 28, recorded in the 2006 edition, which included nine straight red cards. The 2010 World Cup saw 17 red cards, while 2014 witnessed 10 dismissals, as per Fox Sports.

Ngoy's red card came in the 66th minute of the Belgium vs Iran match. Ngoy was shown a straight red card after bringing down Iran's Mehdi Taremi. Following the red card, Belgium were reduced to 10 men as the match eventually ended in a goalless draw.

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Other high-profile red cards in the 2026 World Cup include Paraguay's Miguel Almiron, who was dismissed after a VAR review in the match against Turkey, and Qatar's Assim Madibo and Homam Ahmed, both of whom were sent off in their clash against Canada.

Bosnia and Herzegovina's Tarik Muharemovic was also shown a red against Switzerland for a foul on Breel Embolo near the edge of the penalty area, stopping a clear one-on-one chance, while Mexico's Cesar Montes was dismissed late in their match against South Africa.

South Africa also suffered multiple disciplinary setbacks, with Themba Zwane and Sphephelo Sithole both receiving red cards in their opening fixture against Mexico.

With the total already at eight, it remains to be seen whether the number of red cards will go beyond 10 (most in 2014 World Cup) and later 17 (most in 2010 World Cup). (ANI)

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