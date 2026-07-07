FIFA World Cup 2026: "Responsibility falls on me" Coach Pochettino after USA exit WC

Seattle [US], July 7 (ANI): United States head coach Mauricio Pochettino accepted responsibility for his side's disappointing FIFA World Cup 2026 exit after a crushing 4-1 defeat to Belgium in the Round of 16, admitting the hosts never found their rhythm during the contest.

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Speaking to FOX Sports after the match, Pochettino said the United States failed to approach the game with the same intensity and quality they had displayed throughout the tournament.

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"Everyone saw that from the beginning, we did not connect with the game. Even when we scored the equaliser, we conceded with the next action. It was really tough; we didn't show what we can normally show. We need to see why we didn't approach the game in the same way we did the rest of the World Cup. Maybe the explanation is easy, and it just wasn't our day collectively and individually," Pochettino told FOX Sports, as quoted by Sky Sports.

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Taking responsibility for the defeat, the United States manager added, "The principal responsibility falls on me, but it wasn't the way we normally play."

Coming to the match, Belgium stormed into the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a commanding 4-1 victory over the hosts, the United States, at Seattle Stadium.

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Charles De Ketelaere starred with a brace to earn the Player of the Match award, while Hans Vanaken scored his first-ever FIFA World Cup goal and substitute Romelu Lukaku added a stoppage-time strike, marking his third consecutive World Cup match with a goal.

Belgium dominated much of the contest despite the USA briefly equalising through Malik Tillman's deflected free-kick. A costly goalkeeping error by Matt Freese allowed Belgium to extend their lead before Lukaku sealed the emphatic win late on.

The defeat ended the United States' campaign, making them the last of the three co-host nations to exit the tournament after Canada and Mexico. Belgium will next face Spain in the quarter-finals on July 10 after the Spanish side knocked out Portugal in the Round of 16. (ANI)

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