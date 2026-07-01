FIFA World Cup 2026: Rice, Rashford start for England, Saka on bench; Congo DR make one change

Atlanta [US], July 1 (ANI): Ahead of their Round of 32 clash against Congo DR in the FIFA World Cup 2026, the Three Lions have made a total of three changes in their starting lineup as head coach Thomas Tuchel has brought back Arsenal's Declan Rice, replacing Morgan Rogers in the midfield.

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Tuchel has also benched Rice's club teammate Bukayo Saka, replacing the 24-year-old with his other club teammate Noni Madueke on the right wing. Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford will start on the left wing.

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Tottenham's Djed Spence makes his second start in this World Cup campaign, replacing right-back Jarell Quansah, who is unavailable due to injury.

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Rice being back in the squad means that Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham will start at his usual attacking position in the midfield, giving attacking depth to the England squad.

Bellingham is in stellar form for the Three Lions, having scored once and has also provided an assist in their last group stage match against Panama.

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Congo DR coach Sebastian Desabre has opted for just one change following the 3-1 win over Uzbekistan which sealed them a monumental progress to the knockouts. Midfielder Ngalayel Mukai comes in the place of forward Cedric Bakambu.

Thomas Tuchel's side finished Group L with seven points, matching their best-ever World Cup group-stage tally, also achieved in 2006 and 2022, according to Opta Analyst. England started their campaign with a 4-2 win over Croatia and then drew 0-0 with Ghana before sealing top spot with a victory over Panama.

Congo DR, who started off with a brave 1-1 win over Portugal before slipping against Colombia, beat Uzbekistan to register a monumental round of 32 qualification.

England line-up: Jordan Pickford (goalkeeper), Ezri Konza, Nico Oreilly, Marc Guehi, Djed Spence (defenders), Declan Rice, Elliot Anderson, Jude Bellingham (midfield) and Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Noni Madueke (attack).

DR Congo line-up: Lionel Mpasi (goalkeeper); Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba, Arthur Masuaku (defenders); Ngalayel Mukuau, Nathanael Mbuku, Samuel Moutoussamy, Noah Sadiki (midfield); Brian Cipenga, Yoane Wissa (attack). (ANI)

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