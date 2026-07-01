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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Ronald Koeman steps down as head coach of Netherlands following WC exit

FIFA World Cup 2026: Ronald Koeman steps down as head coach of Netherlands following WC exit

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ANI
Updated At : 04:33 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Amsterdam [Netherlands], July 1 (ANI): Ronald Koeman has informed the Dutch Football Association (KNVB) that he will not extend his contract as Netherlands head coach once it expires.

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The 63-year-old made the announcement a day after the Netherlands were eliminated from the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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The Oranje were knocked out in the Round of 32 following a penalty shootout defeat to Morocco. Koeman's decision brings an end to his second spell in charge of the national team.

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"Precisely because I have worked so closely and intensively with this coaching staff and this group of players for such a long time, this was not an easy decision to make. I am grateful and would like to express my sincere appreciation for the dedication shown by everyone involved with Oranje during both of my periods as head coach," said Ronald Koeman.

"Of course, it is deeply disappointing that our World Cup campaign has ended so early. But once I have had time to process it and look back, I will mainly remember the great cooperation and the many wonderful moments we shared together. I would therefore like to thank everyone who contributed to that. I have decided that now is the right time to spend more time with my wife, children, and grandchildren. At this moment, it feels like the right and most natural decision."

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African giants Morocco kept their FIFA World Cup 2026 dream alive with a thrilling 3-2 penalty shootout victory over the Netherlands after the sides were locked at 1-1 following extra time in a gripping Round of 32 encounter on Monday (local time).

Justin Kluivert, Quinten Timber and Crysencio Summerville all missed in the shootout as Morocco won 3-2 on penalties after the last-32 match in Monterrey ended 1-1 after extra time. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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