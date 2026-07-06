FIFA World Cup 2026: Ronaldinho backs Brazil as Martinelli, Rayan start against Norway in RO16

New York [US], July 6 (ANI): Brazil great Ronaldinho threw his support behind the five-time world champions ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash against Norway, as head coach Carlo Ancelotti named Gabriel Martinelli and teenage forward Rayan in the starting XI for the knockout encounter at MetLife Stadium.

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Sharing a post on X before kick-off, Ronaldinho wrote, "Another decisive match! Good luck and let's go for it, Brazil!"

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Ancelotti retained faith in Martinelli, whose stoppage-time winner against Japan secured Brazil's place in the last 16, while 19-year-old Rayan kept his place alongside Vinicius Jr and Matheus Cunha in attack. Raphinha and Neymar, who are returning from injuries, were named among the substitutes.

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Brazil's starting XI featured Alisson in goal, with Danilo, Gabriel Magalhaes, Marquinhos and Douglas Santos forming the back four. Casemiro and Bruno Guimaraes anchored the midfield, while Martinelli operated on the left of Ancelotti's diamond behind the front three of Matheus Cunha, Rayan and Vinicius Jr.

Norway, meanwhile, welcomed Julian Ryerson back into the side after he missed the Round of 32 victory over Ivory Coast, replacing Marcus Holmgren Pedersen. Captain Martin Odegaard marshalled the midfield, while Erling Haaland spearheaded the Scandinavian side's attack alongside Alexander Sorloth and Antonio Nusa.

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Brazil reached the Round of 16 after topping Group C on goal difference with seven points before surviving a major scare against Japan in the previous round. The Selecao came from behind to register a dramatic 2-1 victory, with Martinelli scoring the stoppage-time winner. It was Brazil's first World Cup knockout win after trailing since their quarter-final triumph over England in 2002.

Despite their pedigree, Brazil entered the contest wary of their recent record against European opposition, having lost each of their last six post-group stage World Cup matches against teams from Europe.

Norway arrived full of confidence after recording the nation's first-ever World Cup knockout victory by defeating Ivory Coast 2-1 in the Round of 32. Stale Solbakken's men had already secured qualification from Group I before rotating heavily in their final group match and have won 15 of their last 20 internationals.

History also favoured the Norwegians heading into the contest. They are unbeaten in all four previous meetings with Brazil, winning twice and drawing twice, including a memorable 2-1 victory at the 1998 FIFA World Cup. (ANI)

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