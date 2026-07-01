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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Ronaldinho backs Brazil's WC dream, Ancelotti hails team after Japan win

FIFA World Cup 2026: Ronaldinho backs Brazil's WC dream, Ancelotti hails team after Japan win

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ANI
Updated At : 05:33 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Texas [US], July 1 (ANI): Former Brazil great Ronaldinho recalled Brazil's 2002 World Cup triumph, describing it as one of football's greatest moments, and expressed confidence that the current team can emulate that success.

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He urged the squad on, saying the dream of becoming world champions is still alive and that the entire nation is behind them.

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Brazil, after a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Japan, secured a place in the Round of 16 of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

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In an X post, Ronaldinho wrote, "In 2002 we lived the most special moment that football can provide... We came back home as world champions!!!! Today that dream is still alive, and all of Brazil is with you."

https://x.com/10Ronaldinho/status/2072063183725133828?s=20

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Gabriel Martinelli scored a dramatic 95th-minute winner as Brazil mounted a thrilling second-half comeback to defeat Japan 2-1, securing a hard-fought ticket to the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 in front of a packed stadium on Monday (local time).

Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti also praised his team's performance, commending their hard work, quality, and belief. He said the focus now shifts to recovery and preparation for the next challenge, urging the team to continue moving forward together.

"Proud of the work, quality, and faith of this team. Now it's time to focus on recovery and preparation for the next challenge. Let's go together! #BateNoPeito," Ancelotti wrote in an X post.

https://x.com/MrAncelotti/status/2072055408576098404?s=20

Brazil advances to the Round of 16, where they will face Norway on July 5 at the New York New Jersey Stadium. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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