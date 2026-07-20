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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Ronaldinho shares humorous Instagram post ahead of Argentina vs Spain ultimate showdown

FIFA World Cup 2026: Ronaldinho shares humorous Instagram post ahead of Argentina vs Spain ultimate showdown

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ANI
Updated At : 01:48 AM Jul 20, 2026 IST
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Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], July 20 (ANI): Former Brazil football star Ronaldinho Gaucho shared a light-hearted post on Instagram ahead of the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and Spain, jokingly dismissing claims that the image was created using artificial intelligence.

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Posting a picture of himself relaxing in a bathtub while holding a football, Ronaldinho captioned the image with a humorous remark that quickly caught the attention of football fans on social media.

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"Haters will say it's AI. I'd say, 'the one who never needed a bathtub to bathe in the field,'" Ronaldinho wrote on Instagram.

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Meanwhile, Argentina captain and legendary footballer Lionel Messi equalled Brazil great Cafu's record for the most appearances in a FIFA World Cup final after taking the field against Spain in the 2026 summit clash at MetLife Stadium on Saturday (Local Time).

With his appearance in the title clash, Messi featured in his third FIFA World Cup final, drawing level with former Brazil captain Cafu, according to the Guinness World Records' X handle.

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The 39-year-old added yet another milestone to his glittering career, having previously led Argentina to the World Cup finals in 2014 and 2022 before making a third appearance in 2026.

Earlier, Messi also became the oldest outfield player to start a FIFA World Cup final at 39 years and 25 days, adding another record to his illustrious resume.

Defending champions Argentina secured a thrilling 2-1 comeback win over England in the semifinal, overturning a first-half deficit with Enzo Fernandez scoring the equaliser before Lautaro Martinez netted the stoppage-time winner to send the defending champions into the title clash against Spain.

Spain, on the other hand, secured a place in the FIFA World Cup final for the first time since their 2010 triumph after defeating France 2-0 with a composed performance.

Lamine Yamal played a key role in the win, winning a penalty after dispossessing Lucas Digne, which Mikel Oyarzabal converted in the 22nd minute to give Spain the lead. Pedro Porro doubled Spain's advantage after the break following a fine move with Dani Olmo, while France struggled to create clear chances.

Yamal had a goal ruled out for offside, and despite late efforts from Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni, Spain's defence held firm to secure their sixth clean sheet in seven tournament matches. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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