FIFA World Cup 2026: Ronaldo hails former Real Madrid temmate Modric as 'football legend' after Portugal qualify for R16

Toronto [Canada], July 3 (ANI): Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, while speaking to Fox Sports, hailed former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric as a "football legend" after Portugal edged Croatia 2-1 in the Round of 32 of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Thursday (local time).

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Speaking to Fox Sports after the match, Ronaldo reflected on sharing the pitch once again with Modric, with whom he enjoyed several successful seasons at Spanish giants Real Madrid.

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"I played with Luka for many years. We're almost the same age. He's a football legend; he's still a football legend because he keeps playing so well and with such great quality. It's incredible," Ronaldo said.

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The Portugal captain also revealed the message he shared with Modric after the final whistle.

"I told him, 'Congratulations on everything. I loved seeing you again, and I wish you the best for the next years of your career.' It was great to play against him again," he told Fox Sports.

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Portugal secured a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory over Croatia in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32, with substitute Goncalo Ramos heading home a stoppage-time winner to send Roberto Martinez's side into the Round of 16.

Croatia had taken the lead through Ivan Perisic, who became the country's all-time leading World Cup scorer, before Cristiano Ronaldo equalised from the penalty spot after a VAR review.

Croatia had two goals ruled out for offside, including a late equaliser deep into stoppage time, as Portugal held on to set up an all-Iberian Round of 16 clash against Spain. The match also marked the end of Luka Modric's potential World Cup career. (ANI)

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