FIFA World Cup 2026: Ronaldo posts "always united" message ahead of Uzbekistan clash

Texas [US], June 20 (ANI): Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo shared a message of unity on social media ahead of his side's crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 clash against Uzbekistan on June 23 (as per Indian Standard Time).

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Taking to Instagram, Ronaldo posted "Always united!" alongside a picture with his teammates.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Meanwhile, Portugal defender Ruben Dias has downplayed recent criticism directed at skipper Cristiano Ronaldo, describing the surrounding talk as "noise" and simply part of football.

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Ronaldo endured a difficult outing in Portugal's 1-1 draw against DR Congo in their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener, with the veteran striker struggling to make an impact throughout the contest.

The 41-year-old finished the match with 25 touches, attempting three shots without hitting the target, and winning just one duel, underlining how effectively he was contained by the DR Congo defence.

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It was also one of the lowest involvement games of his World Cup career, marking the second-fewest touches he has ever recorded in a World Cup start, highlighting his limited influence in Portugal's attacking play.

The frustration adds to a growing concern over his form in major tournaments, as Ronaldo has now gone 10 consecutive matches without scoring in major competitions, an unwanted streak that continues despite his experience and status on the global stage.

Speaking after recent external chatter around the veteran forward, Dias said the team remains unaffected and focused on its objectives.

"It's not an issue for us," Dias insisted as quoted by One Football. "It's insignificant, just a bit of fuss and noise. It's all part of the game."

"First and foremost, the criticism isn't directed at just one player. Cristiano is a major focus of attention, but I think we're all in the firing line. Above all, apart from what I've just said, I don't think anything out of the ordinary is happening. It's always been like this since I've been here. I believe it will continue to be so in the future. In the end, it's noise. We isolate ourselves from it and focus on doing our thing," he added. (ANI)

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