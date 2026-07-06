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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Ronaldo receives heartfelt message from mother ahead of Portugal's Spain clash

FIFA World Cup 2026: Ronaldo receives heartfelt message from mother ahead of Portugal's Spain clash

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ANI
Updated At : 09:38 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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Texas [US], July 6 (ANI): Ahead of his side's FIFA World Cup Rounf of 16 match against Spain, Portuguese football icon Cristiano Ronaldo received a heartwarming message from his mother Maria.

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Portugal head into the clash after a dramatic 2-1 victory over Croatia in the Round of 32, with Goncalo Ramos scoring a stoppage-time winner to keep their title hopes alive.

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"Good luck to our national team, we are together, " Maria wrote in an Instagram post.

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Roberto Martinez's side are chasing back-to-back FIFA World Cup quarter-final appearances for the first time in the nation's history, although they have not won successive World Cup knockout matches since 2006.

Standing in their way is a Spain side that has impressed throughout the tournament. Luis de la Fuente's men stormed into the Round of 16 with a commanding 3-0 win over Austria and became the first team since Germany in the 2014 World Cup final to prevent their opponents from registering a single shot on target in a knockout match.

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The Iberian rivals last met at the World Cup in 2018, when Ronaldo scored a memorable hat-trick in a thrilling 3-3 draw.

Portugal will now hope their captain can produce another decisive performance and extend his farewell World Cup journey by at least one more match. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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