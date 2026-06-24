FIFA World Cup 2026: Ronaldo says facing Messi would be "awesome" after Portugal win over Uzbekistan

Houston [US], June 24 (ANI): Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo reflected on his team's dominant 5-0 win over Uzbekistan in their second group-stage match of the FIFA World Cup 2026, saying the victory helped the side achieve their primary objective of advancing from the group stage.

Advertisement

Speaking after the match, Ronaldo addressed questions about a potential face-off with long-time rival Argentine legend Lionel Messi, calling the prospect "awesome," while stressing that his immediate focus remained on Portugal's progress in the tournament.

Advertisement

"I don't know how to answer that. But, well, it would be awesome. The most important thing was today, winning to advance, and being ready for what's next ... The main goal was to advance from the group stage, and we did it," Ronaldo said, as quoted by ESPN.

Advertisement

The 41-year-old emphasised that qualification from the group stage was the main target and noted that Portugal had achieved it with a convincing performance.

Ronaldo also acknowledged a challenging build-up to the match, pointing to intense public scrutiny of both players and head coach Roberto Martinez. He said criticism is part of his long career, noting that opinions swing between praise and doubt depending on results.

Advertisement

"It was a very tough and difficult week, with public opinion being very harsh on all the players, especially on me and the coach [Roberto Martinez]," Ronaldo said.

"But I don't mind. I've been in this profession for 23 years now, and whenever things go well, 'Cristiano is doing great,' but when they go badly, 'Cristiano is retired, he's too old.' It will always be like that. But we responded well today," the great footballer added.

Ronaldo shut down another question on Messi, with whom he has been compared throughout his career.

"Next question," he snapped when asked about Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, who are leading the race for the tournament's Golden Boot.

"The most important thing is the team, being united with them," Ronaldo said. "We can't control the rest that comes from outside. We know that when we don't win, we get attacked, especially me." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)