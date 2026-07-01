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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Ronaldo's Portugal arrive in Toronto ahead of WC clash with Croatia

FIFA World Cup 2026: Ronaldo's Portugal arrive in Toronto ahead of WC clash with Croatia

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ANI
Updated At : 05:53 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Toronto [Canada], July 1 (ANI): Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal has touched down in Toronto for their Round 32 FIFA World Cup clash against Croatia.

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Portugal finished second in Group K behind Colombia and comes into the clash in mixed form, with one win and two draws in their last three matches. Croatia, meanwhile, secured second place in Group L with two wins and a loss en route to the knockout stage.

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The winner of this match will face the winner of Spain vs Austria in the round of 16.

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Colombia and Portugal played out a tense 0-0 draw in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K clash in Miami, a result that confirmed Colombia as group winners while Portugal settled for second place. Colombia entered the match on six points and needed only a draw to top the group, while Portugal, on four points, required a win to secure first place. This is Colombia's first-ever goalless draw in a World Cup match.

The result confirmed Colombia's position at the top of Group K with six points, while Portugal finished second on four points. Both teams, however, progressed to the round of 32.

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While Ronaldo matched another FIFA World Cup milestone despite Portugal being held to a goalless draw by Colombia in their final Group K fixture on Saturday (Local Time).

According to Opta Analyst, the 41-year-old Portugal captain made his 25th FIFA World Cup appearance, drawing level with Germany great Lothar Matthaus for the second-most appearances in the tournament's history.

Only Argentina captain Lionel Messi, with 29 appearances, has featured in more World Cup matches than Ronaldo. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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