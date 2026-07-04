FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16: Expect the expected or brace for upsets as debutants, giant-killers and favourites eye for last eight

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): The Davids defeating the Goliaths, debutants challenging champions and dramatic late winners, coupled with a pinch of VAR controversies, have defined the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32, leaving 16 teams in contention for a coveted place in the quarterfinals.

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As the 2026 edition of the World Cup enters its most compelling phase, the battle for the last eight brings together established favourites, fearless newcomers and surprise packages that have earned global attention with their performances in the last round.

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For some players, this could be the last dance in pursuit of World Cup glory. For others, it is another opportunity to cement their legacy among the greatest of their generation. And for many, it is a chance to carry the hopes and pride of an entire nation one step closer to football's ultimate prize.

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For Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Jr. and Mohamed Salah, this could well be the final World Cup chapter of their illustrious careers. While none have confirmed that this will be their last appearance on football's biggest stage, time is running out for this generation to add the one prize that still defines legacies--or, in Messi's case, defend the crown he finally claimed in 2022.

Meanwhile, stars like Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland and Harry Kane will be chasing history of their own.

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While Mbappe is looking to add another World Cup title to his already esteemed resume and strengthen his claim as the next heir, Haaland is pursuing his maiden deep run on football's biggest stage, with Kane, England's all-time leading scorer, eager to guide the Three Lions to their first World Cup triumph since 1966 and further cement his legacy.

But the favourites will be wary of the growing list of challengers. Morocco, Paraguay and Colombia have already demonstrated that they are capable of upsetting the established order, and if this World Cup has reinforced one lesson, it is to expect the unexpected.

Morocco eliminated the Netherlands, while Paraguay ended Germany's campaign in the Round of 32, proving that reputation alone guarantees nothing at this World Cup.

With heavyweight clashes, generational battles and potential giant-killings on the horizon, the Round of 16 promises to deliver another gripping chapter in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Here is a look at the Round of 16 fixtures:

Canada vs Morocco

Co-hosts Canada have already scripted history by reaching the knockout stages on home soil, but an even bigger challenge awaits against 2022 World Cup semifinalists Morocco.

Led by Achraf Hakimi, the Atlas Lions have once again shown their ability to trouble the world's elite as they knocked out the Netherlands in the round of 16 and also held on to their nerves to a 1-1 draw against the five-time champions, Brazil, in the group stage.

Hakimi and his crew will be aiming for another deep run, while Canada will look to secure their first-ever FIFA World Cup quarterfinal appearance. Timings: July 4, 10:30 PM IST.

Paraguay vs France

Fresh from one of the biggest shocks of the tournament after eliminating Germany on penalties, Paraguay now face one of the title favourites in France. Didier Deschamps' side boasts a star-studded attack featuring Kylian Mbappe and reigning Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele as they continue the Les Bleus pursuit of a third World Cup crown.

Mbappe, currently on six goals, is also within touching distance of Lionel Messi's tournament-leading tally of seven in the Golden Boot race. Timings: July 5, 2:30 AM IST.

Brazil vs Norway

One of the standout ties of the Round of 16 pits two of world football's most feared attackers against each other. Norway's Erling Haaland has been in prolific form with five goals, while Brazil's Vinicius Jr has delivered four goals and an assist.

Beyond individual brilliance, both nations will be desperate to keep their title dreams alive. Timings: July 6, 1:30 AM IST.

Mexico vs England

Mexico have quietly emerged as one of the tournament's most complete teams, winning all four of their matches without conceding a single goal. Standing in their way are 1966 champions England, spearheaded by Harry Kane, who is just one goal away from equalling Gary Lineker's record of six FIFA World Cup knockout-stage goals.

The iconic Azteca Stadium will provide the backdrop for what promises to be one of the fiercest contests of the Round of 16. Mexico have turned the venue into a fortress, losing just two of their last 89 matches there, while England's Three Lions will have to produce one of their finest performances to breach El Tri's formidable home record and keep their World Cup dream alive. Timings: July 6, 5:30 AM IST.

Portugal vs Spain

A clash of generations awaits as 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo continues his quest for the only major trophy missing from his glittering career. After scoring his maiden World Cup knockout-stage goal against Croatia, Ronaldo now leads Portugal into a blockbuster Iberian derby against a youthful Spain side powered by stars such as Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams and Rodri. Timings: July 7, 12:30 AM IST.

USA vs Belgium

Co-hosts USA will hope home support can carry them into the quarterfinals, but they face a Belgium side full of confidence and also rustiness after their dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Senegal.

The Americans, however, have suffered a significant setback with leading striker Folarin Balogun suspended following his red card against Bosnia and Herzegovina, which can be a very crucial omission from the squad of the Stars and Stripes. Timings: July 7, 5:30 AM IST.

Argentina vs Egypt

The Egyptian King vs the God of Football -- few Round of 16 clashes can match the star power of this blockbuster as Mohamed Salah and Lionel Messi go head-to-head with a place in the quarterfinals on the line.

While the defending champions, Argentina, are chasing back-to-back World Cup titles under Messi's inspirational leadership, Egypt are eyeing the greatest result in their footballing history. For Salah, overcoming the reigning champions would further cement his legendary status; for Messi, it is another step towards ending what could be his final World Cup on the highest possible note. Timings: July 7, 9:30 PM IST.

Switzerland vs Colombia

The final round of 16 clash features two teams quietly building impressive campaigns. Switzerland will be targeting a fourth FIFA World Cup quarter-final appearance, while Colombia arrive full of momentum after sealing qualification on the final day of the round of 32.

With both sides known for discipline and attacking flair, this promises to be one of the most evenly matched ties of the round. Timings: July 8, 1:30 AM IST. (ANI)

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