FIFA World Cup 2026: Roy Keane hails "streetfighters" Argentina after Messi-led side stage miraculous comeback to seal QF spot

Atlanta [US], July 8 (ANI): Former England footballer Roy Keane hailed the "streetfighters" Argentina after the Lionel Messi-led side staged one of the finest comebacks in the tournament's history, going from being 0-2 down to securing their FIFA World Cup quarterfinal against a valiant Egypt on Tuesday.

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At the 67th minute, Egypt was leading 0-2, looking set to deliver one of the biggest shockers of FIFA World Cup history and achieve their first-ever quarterfinal spot. However, two goals in four minutes from Christian Romero and Messi levelled the scores by the 83rd minute, and Enzo Fernandez fired a late winner in the stoppage time to book a spot in the final eight after a thriller that gave three-time champions a scare of a lifetime.

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Speaking on ITV as quoted by Sky Sports, Keane said, "These guys are streetfighters. They will not give up. I loved it. Amazing game. The quality of Argentina's goals was amazing."

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After sealing the match, Messi, 39, was visibly shedding tears of joy, as his team was pushed to their absolute limits, but the class and experience of his side and the big-match pedigree came in clutch. The scenes came just a day after his long-time rival in professional football, Portugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo, left the pitch with tears in his eyes after the World Cup dream stood forever unfulfilled after a 1-0 loss to Spain courtesy of a late winner from Mikel Merino.

Keane added: "Yesterday we saw sad tears from Cristiano Ronaldo. Today we see happy tears from Messi."

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Coming to the match, Egypt stunned Argentina in the 15th minute when Yasser Ibrahim headed home from Marwan Attia's corner. Argentina had an immediate chance to respond after Nicolas Tagliafico won a penalty, but goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir denied Lionel Messi from the spot. Shobeir continued his impressive display by saving efforts from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez, while Messi also struck the crossbar with a free-kick as Egypt held a 1-0 lead at half-time.

Egypt thought they had doubled their advantage early in the second half through Mostafa Ziko, but the goal was ruled out following a VAR review. The Pharaohs were not to be denied for long, however, as Ziko finished off a swift counterattack in the 67th minute after good work from Mohamed Salah and Haissem Hassan to make it 2-0.

Argentina responded with renewed urgency after introducing attacking reinforcements. Cristian Romero reduced the deficit in the 79th minute, heading in Messi's inviting free-kick.

Just four minutes later, Messi levelled the contest with a powerful strike from the edge of the box that found the net after clipping the goalkeeper's gloves and the underside of the crossbar.

With extra time looming, Argentina completed their remarkable turnaround in stoppage time. A loose ball fell kindly to Enzo Fernandez on the edge of the penalty area, and the midfielder calmly slotted a low finish into the bottom corner to seal a dramatic 3-2 victory. The win sends Argentina into the quarter-finals, where they will face the winners of the Round of 16 clash between Switzerland and Colombia on July 8 (IST)

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