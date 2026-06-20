FIFA World Cup 2026: Saibari scores fastest goal of this edition as Morocco beat Scotland 1-0

Massachusetts [US], June 20 (ANI): Morocco secured a clinical 1-0 victory over Scotland at Boston Stadium, with Ismael Saibari scoring the decisive goal as the Atlas Lions maintained control to claim a crucial Group C win.

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Morocco completed 601 passes against Scotland, the most by an African team in a FIFA World Cup match on record since 1966, as per OptaJoe's X handle.

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Morocco struck early through Saibari, who broke past the Scottish defence, controlled a precise pass from Brahim Diaz, and fired a powerful finish into the roof of the net beyond goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

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The strike proved to be the fastest goal of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026 and also Morocco's quickest ever at the global tournament, helping them move to four points and temporarily top Group C ahead of Brazil's fixture in Philadelphia.

After the interval, both sides created chances in an open contest. Saibari nearly doubled the lead but saw his deflected effort crash off the crossbar after a sharp move initiated by Bilal El Khannouss.

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Morocco came close again when El Khannouss almost converted a near-post corner from Achraf Hakimi, only for Gunn to deny him once more.

In the closing stages, Scotland pushed hard for an equaliser, with John McGinn, Ben Gannon-Doak and Scott McTominay leading repeated attacks. However, Morocco held firm under pressure to secure all three points and complete a vital win.

During the clash, Morocco midfielder Ismael Saibari etched his name into the record books after scoring the fastest goal of the FIFA World Cup 2026, finding the net just 70 seconds.

Saibari struck after only one minute and 10 seconds, surpassing the previous fastest goal of the tournament scored by Czechia's Michal Sadilek, who had netted after five minutes and seven seconds against South Africa earlier in the competition.

The early breakthrough underlined Morocco's positive start to the match and highlighted Saibari's growing influence on the international stage.

The goal also saw Saibari achieve another significant milestone. He became only the second African player to score in each of his first two FIFA World Cup appearances, joining Egypt's Mohamed Salah in the exclusive list.

In addition, the strike is now the fastest goal ever scored by Morocco at a FIFA World Cup and the second-fastest goal scored by an African nation in the tournament's history. The record for the fastest World Cup goal by an African player remains with Ghana's Asamoah Gyan, who scored against the Czech Republic during the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

Ismael Saibari's early effort has now become the quickest goal of the ongoing edition of the World Cup, highlighting his immediate impact in the high-profile clash.

However, the fastest goal in FIFA World Cup history remains unchanged. Turkey's Hakan Sukur still holds that record, having scored just 11 seconds into a match against South Korea in 2002. Sukur had capitalised on a defensive lapse straight from kickoff to slot home and create a milestone that continues to stand as the quickest strike in World Cup history. (ANI)

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