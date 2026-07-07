Dallas [US], July 7 (ANI): Spain and Arsenal star Mikel Merino, who scored the quarterfinal berth-sealing goal for the national side in the the Round of 16 against Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal, was captured in a celebratory mode in the changing room, saying that playing around the traditional 'San Fermin' festivities brings him luck and it seems that he is specialised in scoring crucial goals for his side.

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The Portugal-Spain FIFA World Cup showdown featuring a subplot of generational battle between 18-year-old Lamime Yamal and 41-year-old Portugal legend Cristiano Ronaldo saw a lot of chances going to waste, with players across both sides failing to capitalise, with some top-notch defending witnessed. However, it was stoppage time 91st-minute strike by Merino, which showed Portugal the door again and ended Cristiano's FIFA WC career without a title.

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Speaking in a video posted by Spain Football's official Instagram, he said that playing around the 'San Fermin' festival, which takes place from July 6 to 14 in Spain in honour of Saint Fermin, the patron saint and first bishop of Pamplona, Spain, brings him luck.

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The festival is known for featuring energetic street parties, music and 'Running of the Bulls' ritual.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@sefutbol)

"Last minute... it is crazy! Crazy, truly I do not know. San Fermin protects me or something, but every time it is the 6th or near the festivities, I have that luck. Very happy."

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On being asked if he has taken a specialisation in scoring important goals, he said, "It seems so, it seems so. It is what happens when you're prepared, you are looking forward to helping, and they give you the opportunity. So, well, I scored it, but it was also thanks to the good work of all my teammates," he signed off.

Spain will now play the winner of the US-Belgium last 16 clash in the quarterfinals. (ANI)

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