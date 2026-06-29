FIFA World Cup 2026: Scaloni has reached verbal agreement to extend stay as Argentina coach, says report

Missouri [US], June 29 (ANI): Lionel Scaloni is set to continue his spell as Argentina head coach after reportedly agreeing verbally to stay in charge until 2031, as per Goal.com.

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Scaloni, the 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning coach, is currently in charge of the Argentina team as they prepare for their 2026 World Cup knockout match against Cape Verde in Miami.

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The Argentine Football Association (AFA) wants Lionel Scaloni to continue as national team coach for as long as possible, with talks held between his representatives and AFA officials before the World Cup in the United States. These discussions have led to a verbal agreement for Scaloni to remain in charge until 2031.

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"Until they landed in the United States, there were meetings between Scaloni's representation and AFA," Goal.com quoted journalist Diego Monroig as saying on ESPN Mundial.

"The AFA's position is that Scaloni should stay for life. I investigated, gathered information, and I am in a position to state now that the Argentine National Team and Scaloni landed at the World Cup with a verbal agreement between the coach and the AFA for Scaloni to continue as coach until 2031," the journalist said further.

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Despite the reported verbal agreement, Scaloni wants to keep the focus on Argentina's World Cup campaign and has asked that discussions about his future be postponed until after the tournament. Formal talks on his contract extension are expected to resume once the World Cup concludes.

"Now the coach wants to be focused on the competition, he does not want anything at all to be said about his continuity. But after the World Cup, they will have contact again regarding that verbal agreement that excites and leaves the AFA at peace," Monroig said.

Under Scaloni, Argentina have bagged three out of three wins to top Group J in the FIFA World Cup 2026. They will face Egypt in their Round of 32 clash on July 3 (local time). (ANI)

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