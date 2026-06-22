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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Scaloni wary of hydration-break impact as Argentina prepare for tricky Austria test

FIFA World Cup 2026: Scaloni wary of hydration-break impact as Argentina prepare for tricky Austria test

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ANI
Updated At : 10:43 AM Jun 22, 2026 IST
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Arlington (Texas) [US], June 22 (ANI): Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni admitted he is still adjusting to the impact of hydration breaks at the FIFA World Cup 2026, as the defending champions gear up for a crucial Group J clash against Austria on Monday (Local Time).

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Argentina began their title defence in impressive fashion with a 3-0 victory over Algeria, powered by a Lionel Messi hat-trick, while Austria opened their campaign with a 2-1 win over Jordan. A second consecutive victory would secure Argentina's place in the knockout stages.

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Despite the match being played indoors at Dallas Stadium, hydration breaks will remain in place, and Scaloni acknowledged that the stoppages are changing the way coaches approach matches.

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"Everything that I have in my mind can change depending on these 22, 23 minutes," Scaloni told reporters on Sunday of the disruption caused by the breaks, according to Reuters.

"We have people analysing the game, and we look for solutions. It's what you do in a normal halftime. It's for those who want to attack because you can amend certain things. It's weird to adapt to that. It's something that, if we do it more, it will become normal. I don't think this is normal to us yet," he said.

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"We're trying to analyse things and correct things. Sometimes the match changes in the first period itself, and you can amend certain things. I understand it will change," he added, according to Reuters.

Scaloni also praised Austria, coached by Ralf Rangnick, and expects a stern challenge from a side known for its aggressive pressing and direct style.

"Austria have very good players, they're a great team, high pressure, a vertical team. We have seen they are an opponent to be taken into account. It will be complicated," he said.

He further added, "We have both won our opening match, so that might make the show better. It will be tough, and at the World Cup, there is no easy game, even though there are more matches. The group phase has always been difficult."

While the expanded tournament has already produced several surprise results, Scaloni believes the traditional football powers will eventually assert themselves as the competition progresses.

"The great powers will be there, there are many that can compete, and without a doubt, this is going to be a tough World Cup," he said.

"Even if you've had a great match, you have to point out something that isn't great, and I believe every coach does this logically. Like every team, we have our weak points, and hopefully they won't find them," Scaloni concluded, according to Reuters.

Argentina will look to maintain their strong start against Austria and continue their march toward the knockout rounds. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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