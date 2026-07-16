FIFA World Cup 2026: Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon announces retirement

Edinburgh [Scotland], July 16 (ANI): Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon announced his retirement from professional football on Thursday, bringing the curtain down on a distinguished career that spanned more than two decades.

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The 43-year-old made 682 senior appearances for Heart of Midlothian, Cowdenbeath, Sunderland and Celtic, while earning 84 caps for Scotland, cementing his place as one of the country's most accomplished goalkeepers, as per Reuters.

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"I've never wanted it to end, but end it must. I have lived my dreams, and for that I am so thankful," Gordon said in a video announcing his decision on social media. He was part of Scotland's squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and was the oldest player at the tournament.

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Although he did not feature in any matches, Gordon served as the backup to first-choice goalkeeper Angus Gunn. A product of Hearts' youth academy, Gordon made his senior debut during a loan spell at Cowdenbeath in 2001 before breaking into Hearts' first team the following season.

In 2007, he joined Premier League club Sunderland for a reported £9 million (USD 12.16 million), a British record transfer fee for a goalkeeper at the time. However, injuries disrupted his stint at the Stadium of Light, limiting him to 95 appearances over five seasons.

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Gordon returned to Scotland with Celtic in 2014 and enjoyed a trophy-filled six-year spell in Glasgow, winning five Scottish Premiership titles, two Scottish Cups and five Scottish League Cups before rejoining Hearts in 2020. (ANI)

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