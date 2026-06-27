FIFA World Cup 2026: Senegal crush 10-Man Iraq 5-0 to boost knockout stage hopes

Toronto [Canada], June 27 (ANI): Senegal boosted their chances of reaching the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup with a dominant 5-0 victory over 10-man Iraq in Toronto on Friday and ended their opponents' hopes of reaching the later stage of the tournament.

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They made a flying start, opening the scoring in just the fourth minute when Abdoulaye Seck's header from a corner took a decisive deflection off Sunderland midfielder Habib Diarra, wrong-footing Iraq goalkeeper Ahmed Basil.

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Iraq's task became significantly harder nine minutes later when defender Rebin Sulaka was shown a straight red card after pulling back Sadio Mane on the edge of the box, with the decision confirmed following a VAR review for denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity.

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Mane tested Basil from the resulting free-kick, but Senegal were unable to add a second goal in the first half despite their numerical advantage.

The breakthrough eventually came in the 56th minute after Zidane Iqbal was dispossessed on the edge of his own box, allowing Lamine Camara to set up Ismaila Sarr for a simple finish to make it 2-0.

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Three minutes later, Senegal extended their lead spectacularly as substitute Pape Gueye curled a stunning left-foot strike into the top corner with his first involvement after coming on.

Gueye struck again in the 71st minute with a powerful long-range effort to complete a quickfire brace, before another substitute, Iliman Ndiaye, in the 82nd minute, added the fifth to round off a commanding performance.

The result leaves Senegal in a strong position to progress, with their superior goal difference potentially proving decisive in the race for qualification. (ANI)

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