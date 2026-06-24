FIFA World Cup 2026: Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy ruled out of Iraq clash

Toronto [Canada], June 24 (ANI): Senegal have confirmed that first-choice goalkeeper Edouard Mendy will miss their FIFA World Cup Group I decider against Iraq on Friday (local time) after sustaining an injury during the 3-2 defeat to Norway, as per ESPN.

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The injury occurred in the second half of Senegal's closely contested group-stage clash at MetLife Stadium, where they were edged out despite a spirited performance.

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Mendy was forced off in the 63rd minute and replaced by Mory Diaw, as Senegal suffered a setback both in result and personnel.

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Medical assessments conducted on Tuesday have now ruled the 34-year-old goalkeeper out of the crucial fixture in Toronto, dealing a significant blow to Senegal's hopes ahead of their final group-stage encounter.

"The Senegalese Football Federation inform the public that goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has sustained an injury to his left knee during the match between Senegal and Norway on Monday," an FSF statement, as quoted by ESPN.

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"Following the initial medical examinations undertaken by the national team's medical staff, the player is declared to be unavailable for Senegal's next match. The appropriate care as well as complementary medical examinations are currently being undertaken in order to evaluate with precision the nature of the injury and determine whether he will be able to participate further in the competition. The Senegalese Football Federation address to Edouard Mendy our wishes for his swift recovery and hope to see him soon on the pitch," the statement added.

Senegal will now need to beat Iraq in Toronto in their final Group I match and rely on favourable results in the other fixtures to stand a chance of qualifying for the knockout stage.

They currently sit on zero points with a goal difference of minus three, although a victory combined with an improved goal difference could still be enough to secure a place in the Last 32.

The Teranga Lions have previously reached the knockout rounds in two of their three World Cup appearances, although they were eliminated in the 2018 edition in Russia on fair play criteria.

Meanwhile, Edouard Mendy, who became the first African goalkeeper to win the UEFA Champions League as part of Chelsea's 2021 triumph over Manchester City, is also a two-time Africa Cup of Nations winner with Senegal. (ANI)

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