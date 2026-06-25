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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: "Shed a few tears....": Neymar on return to team for clash against Scotland

FIFA World Cup 2026: "Shed a few tears....": Neymar on return to team for clash against Scotland

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ANI
Updated At : 08:43 PM Jun 25, 2026 IST
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Florida [US], June 25 (ANI): Following his side's thumping 3-0 win over Scotland to qualify for the FIFA World Cup round of 32, Brazil superstar Neymar, who made his first appearance in national colours since 2023, admitted that "he shed a few tears" in the changing room after the win and expressed his gratitude to god that he could feature in the match.

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Neymar had last worn Brazil colours back in 2023 before this match, and that year in October, the 34-year-old had a serious knee injury that prevented him from playing in national colours. While he made appearances at the club level, he struggled for form. Heading into the World Cup, his inclusion was in doubt as he had suffered a calf injury during a match for Santos in May. After being included, he missed two group stage matches against Morocco and Haiti before returning as a substitute in the late second half when the match was sealed in favour of the five-time champions.

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Speaking after the match, which helped the team top Group G, he said as quoted by Reuters, "I went to the locker room, all alone, and I shed a few tears. It is an immense relief to relieve all this. It is a moment of gratitude. I thank God for being able to experience this again."

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Neymar, Brazil's all-time top goal-scorer, has now made appearances in four FIFA WCs for Brazil since debut in 2014, delivering eight goals and four assists.

The footballer said further, "I had been away for a long time, so it is a different team now, I see it with fresh eyes."

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"But I am very happy to have been able to come back and play in a World Cup and defend the Brazilian national team after so many years," he signed off.

Brazil's round of 32 will see them play runners-up of Group F in Houston on Monday. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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