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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: "Should have offered you better ending, but we failed," says Mbappe paying tribute to outgoing coach Deschamps

FIFA World Cup 2026: "Should have offered you better ending, but we failed," says Mbappe paying tribute to outgoing coach Deschamps

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ANI
Updated At : 02:23 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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Miami [USA], July 19 (ANI): France captain Kylian Mbappe paid a heartfelt tribute to Didier Deschamps ahead of the France vs England FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place match on Saturday (local time), the coach's final match in charge, saying, "We should have offered you a better ending, but we failed".

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Notably, France's hopes of reaching a third consecutive FIFA World Cup final ended with a 2-0 defeat to Spain in the 2026 semi-finals.

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In an emotional post on X, Mbappe thanked Didier Deschamps for his 14 years as France coach, saying the players were disappointed they could not give him a better farewell. He praised Deschamps for playing a key role in reviving the national team, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to represent France under his leadership, and wished him success in the next chapter of his career.

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"Today is your last dance. You who gave us so much. We should have offered you a better ending, but we failed. Putting words to what you brought over 14 years is very difficult, so major an actor were you in the revival of this team. People haven't always known how to appreciate your greatness, but time and history will take care of that," he said.

"Thank you for giving me the chance and opportunity to represent my country on the biggest stage for so many years. I feel privileged to have been able to stand alongside one of the greatest legends of our country, and I hold only excellent memories of everything we lived through and accomplished together. I wish you the best in your new adventure, and thank you again for everything you brought to this jersey that means so much to us," Mbappe added.

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Deschamps, who took charge of France in 2012, guided the team to the 2018 FIFA World Cup title and another final in 2022 before their 2026 campaign ended with a semi-final loss to Spain. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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