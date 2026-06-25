FIFA World Cup 2026: South Africa Government hails Bafana Bafana for reaching knockout stage

Guadalupe [Mexico], June 25 (ANI): South Africa, also known as Bafana Bafana in the football world, created history by advancing to the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage for the first time after a 1-0 victory over South Korea in their final group-stage match.

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Following the milestone achievement on Wednesday (local time), the South African government took to X to celebrate the team's success, hailing it as a defining moment for national football.

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"HISTORY MADE! BAFANA BAFANA ARE THROUGH TO THE FIFA WORLD CUP ROUND OF 32! A memorable night for South African football as Bafana Bafana secure a place in the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup for the first time. The team has shown courage, determination and belief, making the nation proud on the world stage. South Africa stands united in celebration. Congratulations, Bafana Bafana -- the journey continues!" the South African government's post read.

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https://x.com/GovernmentZA/status/2069979077822276019?s=20

A second-half strike from winger Thapelo Maseko proved decisive as Bafana Bafana overcame a spirited Korean side to finish as runners-up in Group A and book their place in the Round of 32. During the clash, Thapelo Maseko became the second youngest goalscorer for South Africa in the FIFA World Cup at 22 years and 225 days.

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South Africa made a bright start despite playing in front of a crowd largely supporting South Korea. Thapelo Maseko looked threatening early on and nearly created an opening on a counterattack before being stopped by defender Lee Gihyuk.

The African side continued to create better chances in the opening half. Korea Republic goalkeeper Kim Seunggyu was called into action on multiple occasions, first producing a strong save to deny Thalente Mbatha's long-range effort before keeping out Evidence Makgopa from close range.

Seeking a breakthrough after the interval, South Korea head coach Hong Myungbo made three substitutions, including the introduction of captain Son Heung-min, in an attempt to swing the contest in his team's favour.

However, as South Korea pushed forward in search of a goal, South Africa struck against the run of play. Substitute Teshpang Moremi collected possession on the left flank, beat his marker and delivered a low pass across the edge of the penalty area. Maseko controlled the ball, shifted it onto his left foot and fired a precise finish into the near corner to put South Africa ahead.

Korea pressed for an equaliser in the closing stages but were unable to break through South Africa's defence as Bafana Bafana held on for a famous victory.

The result saw South Africa finish second in Group A with four points from three matches, recording one win, one draw and one defeat. Mexico topped the group with a perfect nine points, while South Korea finished third with three points and Czechia were eliminated after collecting just one point.

South Africa will now travel to Los Angeles, where they are set to face the runners-up of Group B in the Round of 32 on June 28.

Mexico finished at the top of Group A with a perfect record, winning all three of their group-stage matches to collect nine points.

The co-hosts scored six goals and did not concede a single goal during the group stage. South Africa secured second place with four points from three matches, registering one win, one draw and one defeat.

Korea Republic finished third with three points, having won one match and lost two, while Czechia ended at the bottom of the group with just one point from three games, recording one draw and two defeats. (ANI)

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