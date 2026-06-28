Seoul [South Korea], June 28 (ANI): South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has attributed the country's early exit from the FIFA World Cup 2026 to "flawed" personnel appointments and called for a sports ministry-led review of the national team's campaign.

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South Korea, placed in Group A, began their World Cup campaign with a victory over Czechia but suffered consecutive defeats against Mexico and South Africa, finishing third in the group and failing to secure a place among the eight best third-placed teams advancing to the Round of 32.

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In a post on X, President Lee Jae Myung called South Korea's early World Cup exit disappointing and criticised the team's personnel decisions, saying that prioritising factional loyalty over competence led to the disappointing outcome.

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"I find the unexpected outcome not merely disconcerting but truly absurd. This incident has once again proven that personnel appointments are the key to everything. When incompetence is overlooked in favour of factional loyalty--prioritising "us versus them" over actual ability--the disastrous result is entirely predictable," he wrote in his post on X.

He further added, "Such flawed appointments--where the line between public duty and private interest is blurred, and personal gain is prioritised over the public good--occur because it is difficult or impossible to provide oversight, checks, and accountability for those holding the power of appointment."

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The South Korean President said the team's failure to progress to the knockout stage appeared to be the result of organisational and personnel shortcomings.

"The failure to qualify for the World Cup finals--which has left the public feeling disheartened--appears to stem from organisational and personnel failures," he said.

President Lee Jae Myung urged the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to investigate the World Cup campaign, analyse its shortcomings and recommend reforms to prevent similar failures in the future, noting that it is funded by significant public resources.

"Since significant taxpayer money and national resources are invested in World Cup campaigns, I ask the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to thoroughly examine the situation, analyse the causes, and devise measures to prevent a recurrence and bring about improvements," he said in the post.

The South Korean President also apologised to the public for the disappointment caused and promised quick reforms in sports administration to prevent a repeat of such failures.

"I deeply apologise for the profound disappointment caused to the public by this preposterous situation. We will swiftly push forward with reforms in sports administration to ensure such an incident never happens again," he said. (ANI)

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