FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain knock out Uruguay with narrow 1-0 win in Group H clash

Zapopan [Mexico], June 27 (ANI): Uruguay were eliminated from the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the group stage after Alex Baena's late first-half goal (42nd minute) helped Spain secure top spot in Group H.

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Spain will now face the runners-up from Group J in the Round of 32 in Los Angeles on July 2. This is Spain's first victory against Uruguay at the FIFA World Cup. The prior two games ended in a draw. La Roja's Alex Baena was named Player of the Match.

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According to OptaJose X's handle, it is the first time in the history of the World Cup that Spain completed the group stage of the same edition without conceding goals.

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It was a disappointing end for Marcelo Bielsa's side, who were forced into a change at half-time after goalkeeper Fernando Muslera's error led to Baena's decisive strike. Uruguay also suffered a setback in injury time when Agustin Canobbio was sent off.

Spain dominated possession for much of the match and eventually broke the deadlock just before half-time. Baena latched onto a low cross from Marcos Llorente inside the box and saw his shot slip past Muslera into the net.

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The Uruguay goalkeeper was replaced at half-time by Sergio Rochet as La Celeste looked to recover from the setback.

Uruguay pushed hard in the second half, but Spain's controlled passing and composure kept them at bay. Ferran Torres came close to doubling the lead late on, striking the crossbar.

The match ended on a sour note for Uruguay as Canobbio's late challenge on Pau Cubarsi resulted in a red card, rounding off a difficult tournament for the South American side.

Group H standings ended with Spain playing three matches with two wins, one draw and zero losses. Cabo Verde played three matches with zero wins, three draws and zero losses. Uruguay played three matches with zero wins, two losses and one draw. Saudi Arabia played three matches with zero wins, two losses and 1 draw. (ANI)

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