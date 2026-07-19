FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain name starting XI for WC final against Argentina

New York [US], July 19 (ANI): Spain have named their starting XI for the FIFA World Cup 2026 final against defending champions Argentina, with captain Rodri set to marshal the midfield as La Roja chase their first world title since 2010.

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Unai Simon starts in goal behind a back four comprising Pedro Porro, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi and Marc Cucurella. The midfield features Rodri alongside Fabian Ruiz and Dani Olmo, while teenage sensation Lamine Yamal and captain Mikel Oyarzabal provide the attacking threat.

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Spain arrived in the final after a commanding 2-0 victory over France in the semi-finals, where Oyarzabal converted a first-half penalty won by Yamal before Porro sealed the win after the break.

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Lamine Yamal played a key role in the win, winning a penalty after dispossessing Lucas Digne, which Mikel Oyarzabal converted in the 22nd minute to give Spain the lead. Pedro Porro doubled Spain's advantage after the break following a fine move with Dani Olmo, while France struggled to create clear chances.

Yamal had a goal ruled out for offside, and despite late efforts from Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni, Spain's defence held firm to secure their sixth clean sheet in seven tournament matches.

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The European champions have impressed throughout the tournament with their disciplined defensive displays, keeping six clean sheets in seven matches, and now stand one victory away from adding a second FIFA World Cup title to the crown they won in South Africa in 2010.

Standing in their way are Lionel Messi's Argentina, who are aiming to become back-to-back world champions after defeating England 2-1 in the semi-finals.

Spain starting XI: Unai Simon, Pedro Porro, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Cucurella, Rodri (captain), Fabian Ruiz, Dani Olmo, Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Bryan Zaragoza. (ANI)

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