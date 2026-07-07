FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain stay unchanged, Portugal bring Joao Felix in attack

Dallas [US], July 7 (ANI): Spain named an unchanged playing line-up, while Portugal brought in Joao Felix in the attack, replacing Rafael Leao for their FIFA World Cup round of 16 clash at Dallas on Monday.

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The Portugal versus Spain clash in the round of 16 will witness a 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, a football institution in himself, go face-to-face with the next generation of Spanish football, of which Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, and Gavi are amongst some of the promising flag-bearers.

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As per Reuters, the Spain manager Luis de la Fuente is persisting with the team that beat Austria 3-0 in the round of 32 clash, with Pedro Porro on the right back and Dani Olmo as their playmaker.

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For Portugal, Joao is a starter alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Pedro Neto, with Leao on the bench.

Lineups:

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Portugal: Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Joao Neves, Bruno Fernandes; Pedro Neto, Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Spain: Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri, Dani Olmo; Lamine Yamal, Alex Baena; Mikel Oyarzabal. (ANI)

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