DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain stay unchanged, Portugal bring Joao Felix in attack

FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain stay unchanged, Portugal bring Joao Felix in attack

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:08 AM Jul 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Dallas [US], July 7 (ANI): Spain named an unchanged playing line-up, while Portugal brought in Joao Felix in the attack, replacing Rafael Leao for their FIFA World Cup round of 16 clash at Dallas on Monday.

Advertisement

The Portugal versus Spain clash in the round of 16 will witness a 41-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, a football institution in himself, go face-to-face with the next generation of Spanish football, of which Lamine Yamal, Nico Williams, and Gavi are amongst some of the promising flag-bearers.

Advertisement

As per Reuters, the Spain manager Luis de la Fuente is persisting with the team that beat Austria 3-0 in the round of 32 clash, with Pedro Porro on the right back and Dani Olmo as their playmaker.

Advertisement

For Portugal, Joao is a starter alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Pedro Neto, with Leao on the bench.

Lineups:

Advertisement

Portugal: Diogo Costa; Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes; Vitinha, Joao Neves, Bruno Fernandes; Pedro Neto, Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Spain: Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Aymeric Laporte, Marc Cucurella; Rodri, Pedri, Dani Olmo; Lamine Yamal, Alex Baena; Mikel Oyarzabal. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts