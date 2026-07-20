New Jersey [US], July 20 (ANI): Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente etched his name into the record books after guiding La Roja to the FIFA World Cup 2026 title, becoming the oldest manager to win the tournament, while his side also set the record for the fewest goals conceded during a successful World Cup campaign, according to Guinness World Records' X handle.

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Guinness World Records confirmed on X that De la Fuente is now the oldest coach to lift the FIFA World Cup trophy.

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The world records body also noted that Spain conceded just one goal throughout their victorious campaign, the fewest ever by a team that went on to win the FIFA World Cup.

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Spain clinched their second World Cup title with a 1-0 victory over defending champions Argentina after extra time in the final at MetLife Stadium. Substitute Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in the 106th minute to seal the title.

Under De la Fuente, Spain completed a remarkable campaign built on defensive solidity and disciplined performances, conceding only once in eight matches on their way to lifting football's biggest prize.

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The triumph also saw Spain add the FIFA World Cup crown to their UEFA Euro 2024 title, marking another major achievement under De la Fuente's leadership.

Coming to the contest, Spain defeated defending champions Argentina 1-0 after extra time to win their second FIFA World Cup title, with substitute Ferran Torres scoring the decisive goal in the 106th minute after a headed assist from Nico Williams.

Despite making 12 saves, Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez could not prevent Torres' strike. Spain dominated possession and created most of the chances, while Argentina failed to register a single attempt during normal time and were reduced to 10 men after Enzo Fernandez was sent off for a second yellow card late in regulation.

Spain's victory completed an unbeaten World Cup campaign and added the 2026 world title to their UEFA Euro 2024 triumph.

During the clash, Spain's Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsi, both aged 19, became the fourth and fifth teenagers to feature in a FIFA World Cup final. They joined Brazil's Pele (17 in 1958), Italy's Giuseppe Bergomi (18 in 1982), and France's Kylian Mbappe (19 in 2018), with all five ending up on the winning side.

Argentina captain Lionel Messi also set a new record by becoming the oldest outfield player to appear in a FIFA World Cup final at 39 years and 25 days, surpassing Sweden's Gunnar Gren, who was 37 years and 241 days old when he played against Brazil in the 1958 final.

The 2026 final also marked Messi's third appearance in a FIFA World Cup final, having previously featured in the 2014 and 2022 editions. He became only the second player to reach that milestone after Brazil legend Cafu, who played in the finals of 1994, 1998 and 2002. (ANI)

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