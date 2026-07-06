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Home / Sports / FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain's Unai Simon's record clean-sheet run under spotlight ahead of Portugal clash

FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain's Unai Simon's record clean-sheet run under spotlight ahead of Portugal clash

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ANI
Updated At : 02:38 PM Jul 06, 2026 IST
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Texas [US], July 6 (ANI): FIFA has spotlighted Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon's remarkable defensive record ahead of the country's blockbuster FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash against Portugal.

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In a post on X ahead of the high-stakes knockout encounter, FIFA noted that Simon has set a new tournament record by going 519 consecutive minutes without conceding a goal.

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"A tournament record for Unai Simon," FIFA World Cup posted on X, alongside a graphic showing the Spain goalkeeper's tally of 519 minutes played and zero goals conceded.

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Simon has been one of Spain's standout performers during the ongoing tournament, anchoring a defence that has yet to be breached as the 2010 world champions advanced to the Round of 16.

Meanwhile, legendary footballer and Portugal skipper Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that the FIFA World Cup 2026 will be the final World Cup of his illustrious career, saying he wants to enjoy every moment of the tournament.

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Addressing the media ahead of Monday's knockout fixture, the 41-year-old ended speculation surrounding his World Cup future while expressing hope that Portugal's campaign would continue beyond the last 16.

"I want to enjoy it as much as possible, because it will be my last World Cup, yes. But I hope that tomorrow won't be my last game in the World Cup," Ronaldo said, as per OneFootball.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, who has started all four of Portugal's matches at the tournament and scored three goals, also dismissed repeated questions about retirement, insisting his focus remains solely on helping the national team.

"I'm always committed, body and soul, to helping the National Team. Whether I'm playing or not, I'll always have an important role," he continued.

"I'll finish [retire] when I want to, not when you want me to. It's a waste of time to keep asking that question. But I don't want to draw attention to that. The most important thing is tomorrow," he added.

The Iberian rivals last met at the World Cup in 2018, when Ronaldo scored a memorable hat-trick in a thrilling 3-3 draw. Portugal will now hope their captain can produce another decisive performance and extend his farewell World Cup journey by at least one more match. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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