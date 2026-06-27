FIFA World Cup 2026: Spian coach Luis de la Fuente "proud" as La Roja beat Uruguay 1-0 in Group H clash

Zapopan [Mexico], June 27 (ANI): Spain head coach Luis de la Fuente expressed pride in his squad after their 1-0 victory over Uruguay in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group H clash, praising the team's unity, discipline, and ability to handle high-pressure moments.

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This is Spain's first victory against Uruguay at the FIFA World Cup. The prior two games ended in a draw. La Roja's Alex Baena was named Player of the Match.

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"Every day, I am prouder of this team. This family surprises me time and again with its competitiveness and solidarity. We have achieved something very difficult and what awaits us will be even more so. Now it's time to rest," de la Fuente said.

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Highlighting the versatility within the squad, the Spain coach underlined the team's collective strength and adaptability in different match situations.

"The great wealth of this team is that all the players can contribute something more or something different. All the footballers are capable of adapting to the needs of the game and the group," he said.

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Reflecting on the match against Uruguay, de la Fuente praised his side's composure in a high-intensity contest and their ability to maintain discipline throughout.

"We have risen to the occasion in a match of the highest demand, with a lot of toughness, and we haven't fallen into provocations. The assessment of the match is very favourable. We have done what we had to do. I'm happy," the Spain coach said.

Spain dominated possession for much of the match and eventually broke the deadlock just before half-time. Baena latched onto a low cross from Marcos Llorente inside the box and saw his shot slip past Muslera into the net.

The Uruguay goalkeeper was replaced at half-time by Sergio Rochet as La Celeste looked to recover from the setback.

Uruguay pushed hard in the second half, but Spain's controlled passing and composure kept them at bay. Ferran Torres came close to doubling the lead late on, striking the crossbar.

The match ended on a sour note for Uruguay as Canobbio's late challenge on Pau Cubarsi resulted in a red card, rounding off a difficult tournament for the South American side.

Group H standings ended with Spain playing three matches with two wins, one draw and zero losses. Cabo Verde played three matches with zero wins, three draws and zero losses. Uruguay played three matches with zero wins, two losses and one draw. Saudi Arabia played three matches with zero wins, two losses and 1 draw. (ANI)

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