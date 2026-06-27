Toronto [Canada], June 27 (ANI): Senegal coach Pape Bouna Thiaw said that despite his team's dominant 5-0 win over Iraq in their FIFA World Cup clash, there is still room for improvement, stressing that the performance was not yet perfect even after the big victory.

Advertisement

Senegal boosted their chances of reaching the knockout stage of the FIFA World Cup with a dominant 5-0 victory over 10-man Iraq in Toronto on Friday and ended their opponents' hopes of reaching the later stage of the tournament.

Advertisement

"Even though we scored five goals, there are still improvements to be made," he told reporters as per Reuters.

Advertisement

The West Africans now face an anxious wait to discover whether they will progress to the round of 32 as one of the eight best third-placed teams. Their fate will be decided after all group-stage matches conclude.

"Now we have to wait. We have three points secured. There are other matches, so we hope Senegal can qualify," he added.

Advertisement

Senegal made a flying start, opening the scoring in just the fourth minute when Abdoulaye Seck's header from a corner took a decisive deflection off Sunderland midfielder Habib Diarra, wrong-footing Iraq goalkeeper Ahmed Basil.

Iraq's task became significantly harder nine minutes later when defender Rebin Sulaka was shown a straight red card after pulling back Sadio Mane on the edge of the box, with the decision confirmed following a VAR review for denial of a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Mane tested Basil from the resulting free-kick, but Senegal were unable to add a second goal in the first half despite their numerical advantage.

The breakthrough eventually came in the 56th minute after Zidane Iqbal was dispossessed on the edge of his own box, allowing Lamine Camara to set up Ismaila Sarr for a simple finish to make it 2-0.

Three minutes later, Senegal extended their lead spectacularly as substitute Pape Gueye curled a stunning left-foot strike into the top corner with his first involvement after coming on.

Gueye struck again in the 71st minute with a powerful long-range effort to complete a quickfire brace, before another substitute, Iliman Ndiaye, in the 82nd minute, added the fifth to round off a commanding performance.

The result leaves Senegal in a strong position to progress, with their superior goal difference potentially proving decisive in the race for qualification.

Thiaw praised winger Sadio Mane's team spirit, highlighting his strong contribution on the pitch and his valuable work in defence.

"He has this team spirit... he does great things on the pitch, he is very helpful defence-wise," Thiaw said of Mane. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)