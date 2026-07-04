London [UK], July 4 (ANI): FIFA is in ongoing talks over an earlier kick-off for England's World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash with co-hosts Mexico on Sunday because of the threat of storms in Mexico City, Sky News reported.

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The match at the Estadio Azteca was originally scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. local time (0000 GMT Monday), but local media reported on Friday that it could instead begin at noon (1800 GMT) to reduce the risk of weather-related disruption.

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Sky News also reported that discussions between FIFA and the Football Association were ongoing, although no final decision had been announced.

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The governing body appears keen to avoid a repeat of the lengthy weather interruptions that affected several matches during last year's Club World Cup in the United States. Mexico's previous World Cup match against Ecuador was also delayed by rain, underlining concerns over afternoon and evening storms.

An earlier start would also alter viewing plans for supporters in England, where special licensing arrangements had been made to allow pubs to remain open until the early hours of Monday morning for the original kick-off time.

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Whenever the match begins, England face arguably their toughest assignment of the tournament against an unbeaten Mexico side playing at the 2,200-metre altitude of the Azteca.

Thomas Tuchel's team needed a late fightback to edge the Democratic Republic of Congo 2-1 in the previous round after falling behind to Brian Cipenga's early strike. Captain Harry Kane rescued England with a decisive second-half double, taking his tally to five goals and moving into contention for the tournament's Golden Boot.

Despite advancing, England's performance raised questions after they failed to register a shot on target until the 30th minute and struggled to break down the Congolese for long periods.

Mexico, meanwhile, have gathered momentum on home soil and reached the last 16 with a composed 2-0 victory over Ecuador after progressing through the group stage unbeaten.

For England, the return to the Azteca also revives memories of their infamous 1986 World Cup quarter-final defeat to Argentina. This time, however, Tuchel's side must overcome both the hosts and the challenges posed by one of football's most demanding venues if they are to reach the quarter-finals. (ANI)

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