FIFA World Cup 2026: Swiss President Guy Parmelin calls on fans to be "12th man" during Colombia Round of 16 clash

Vancouver [Canada], July 7 (ANI): Swiss President Guy Parmelin rallied support for Switzerland's national football team ahead of its FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash against Colombia, urging fans to wear the national colours and join a social media campaign backing the side.

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In a post on X from Mexico, where he is attending the tournament, Parmelin encouraged supporters to wear red and white and participate in the #NatiChallenge as Switzerland aimed to book a place in the quarter-finals.

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"Tonight at 10 PM, Switzerland isn't just watching - it's playing with all its heart. Do like I'm doing here in Mexico for the World Cup round of 16 against Colombia: Wear something red and white and post it with #NatiChallenge. Let's be the 12th man together," Parmelin wrote on X.

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Switzerland will face Colombia in a high-stakes Round of 16 encounter, with the winner advancing to the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-finals.

The Swiss side reached the knockout stage after an impressive group-stage campaign, while Colombia progressed after producing consistent performances to secure their place in the last 16.

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Both teams will be aiming to continue their World Cup journey, with the quarter-final berth at stake in the knockout clash.

Meanwhile, Switzerland forward Dan Ndoye said that the team is happy and know that their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 win over Algeria is special but they "want more".

Switzerland's last World Cup knockout win came in 1954, when they hosted the tournament and won a playoff to advance from the group stage after finishing level with Italy, according to the FIFA website.

Ndoye said Switzerland recognise their win as special but remain focused on achieving more, adding that they will quickly shift attention to their next match and opponent."We know that what we did today is special but we want more. We are happy today and tomorrow we will think about the next step and the next game, the next opponent," he said.

Ndoye said the victory felt very special and important, calling it a historic moment for the nation. He added that both the team and the country had long dreamed of such success and hope to keep building on it to inspire further achievements.

"It feels great, really great. It was really important for us to win today. We wrote one page of history for our nation and we hope we will continue like that because this is what we have dreamt about that. Not just the players, but the country has been dreaming about this and we want to continue to make them dream," he added. (ANI)

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